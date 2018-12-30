NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – New Haven Police have identified a man who died in a shooting last night on Dorman Street.
44-year-old Samuel Hooks was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital last night for gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased shortly after his arrival, police said.
Police responded to the area around 7 p.m. last night after a ShotSpotter activation alerted them of gunfire.
New Haven Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 203-946-6304.
