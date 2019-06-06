NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- A New Haven mother is facing charges after she allegedly left her two young children home alone while she ran an errand.
Police arrested 28-year-old Chantell Hamilton on Thursday morning at her home on Sherman Avenue.
Hamilton reportedly left her two children, who are 4 month old and 3 years old, home alone while she ran “an errand to court."
She was charged with risk of injury to a minor and was held on a $25,000 bond.
The Dept. of Children and Families is involved in the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.