NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Police in New Haven were called to a shooting on Monday afternoon.
It happened around 1:20 p.m. in the parking lot of a restaurant at 75 Whalley Ave., police said. They said one person was shot and was taken to the hospital.
A crash was reported shortly after the shooting in the area of Broadway and Whalley Avenue.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.