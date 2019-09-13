NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- An arrest has been made after a 26-year-old woman was shot Wednesday night in New Haven.
The shooting happened on Exchange Street between Blatchley Avenue and Poplar Street.
The victim was taken to the hospital where she was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
On Thursday, police arrested 19-year-old Taezhan Brewer in connection with the shooting.
He was charged with first-degree assault, criminal possession of a firearm, first-degree reckless endangerment, risk of injury to a minor, and unlawful discharge of a firearm.
Police said the speedy arrest wouldn’t have been possible without the information provided by the community.
