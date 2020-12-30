BERLIN, CT (WFSB) -- A Newington man is facing charges after he was seen smashing the window of a car and rummaging through it early Wednesday morning.
It happened on Worthington Ridge in Berlin.
Police arrested 35-year-old Brian McLain, who was charged in connection with two separate car break-ins that happened on Worthington Ridge and Oak Ridge Drive.
McLain was also served with an outstanding arrest warrant.
He was charged with third-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief, sixth-degree larceny, and second-degree failure to appear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.