SUFFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- No criminal charges are being filed in the case of a deadly dog attack that happened in Suffield.
On Tuesday, police said no criminal charges will be filed against Annie Hornish, the owner of the male pit bull pointer mix dog that attacked a 95-year-old woman who later died.
The attack happened on Nov. 6 at a home on Thrall Avenue in Suffield.
Janet D’Aleo, of Enfield, suffered life-threatening injuries after the attack.
D’Aleo was brought to Baystate Medical Center in Massachusetts where she died.
She had been a visitor at the Suffield home when she was bitten, according to police.
The male pit bull pointer mix dog was quarantined after the attack.
On Tuesday, police said Suffield Animal Control issued the Hornish family an “Animal Disposal Order,” however the family has filed an appeal.
An investigation revealed that the dog, Dexter, was involved in two other bite incidents, one on a human and another on a dog, in the past.
Since the family filed an appeal, they may request a hearing with the Commissioner of Agriculture within 14 days after the order was issued.
Dexter will remain in the care of Suffield Animal Control until a final decision is reached.
Police also said Dexter was not properly licensed, therefore Annie Hornish will receive a citation.
