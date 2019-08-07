MCLEAN, VA (WFSB) -- The building that houses the USA Today in McLean, Va. was evacuated on Wednesday afternoon following what appears to be mistaken reports of a man with a weapon.
According to Fairfax County Police, crews responded to the Gannett Building on Wednesday around noon after receiving a call about a man with a weapon.
We are responding to reports of a man with weapon at the Gannett Building located at 7950 Jones Branch Drive in McLean. Please avoid the area, updates to follow #FCPD pic.twitter.com/cwz3c9wdUx— Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) August 7, 2019
The USA Today’s website said “Alarms sounded at the building as police squad cars converged on the scene. Law enforcement officers with rifles and body armor were patrolling the area and a helicopter hovered overhead.”
About a half hour later, police said they were still investigating, but there is "no evidence of any acts of violence or injuries."
Police said they were clearing the building without incident.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more updates are released.
