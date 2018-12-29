BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) – Police have arrested a North Haven man after a hit and run incident that happened on November 4th in Branford.
Stephen Irish, 34, has been charged with evading responsibility with physical injury, tampering with physical evidence, and attempting to make payment with a revoked payment card.
Branford Police say Irish struck a local woman who was riding her bicycle on East Main Street. He fled the scene.
The woman sustained serious injuries as a result of the collision.
Irish was held on a $75,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.