HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) -- A North Haven man has died following a crash early Friday morning in Hamden.
The crash happened just after 1:30 a.m. in the area of 2200 Whitney Ave.
According to police, a vehicle being driven by 22-year-old Taya Petteway-Campbell, of Hamden, was traveling north on Whitney Avenue when it crossed the double yellow line.
Campbell’s vehicle crashed head-on into another car in the southbound lane.
The car that was struck was being driven by 55-year-old James McKenna. He was brought to the hospital where he passed away.
Police said Petteway-Campbell was brought to the hospital with serious injuries.
Anyone with information should contact police at (203) 281-8222.
