NORWALK, CT (WFSB) – Norwalk police arrested a man for a juvenile sexual assault that happened in 2009, the department announced Monday.
Authorities say Jeffrey Jubin, 59, was serving time in a Florida prison since 2009 for another arrest.
“On May 19, 2009, the Norwalk Police Department was contacted by the Collier County (Florida) Sheriff’s Office regarding an extraditable arrest warrant for Jeffrey Jubin, who was believed to be living in Norwalk,” Norwalk police said.
In the Florida arrest Jubin was charged with sexual battery on a child less than 12 years old, lewd/lascivious molest, lewd/lascivious exhibit, attempted sexual battery on a child less than 12 years old, and provide obscene material to minors, officials said.
Jubin was placed on a bond of $800,000 in the Florida arrest.
“Shortly after Jubin was extradited from Norwalk, Connecticut to Miami, Florida, the Norwalk Police Department Special Victim’s Unit received a complaint that a juvenile residing in Norwalk had been victimized by Jubin, prior to his arrest,” police said.
Norwalk police learned Jubin would be released from prison in Florida in 2022.
Authorities say Norwalk police detectives traveled to Miami on February 10 to return Jubin to Connecticut for the 2009 arrest warrant.
Jubin faces charges of sexual assault in the third degree and risk of injury to a minor in the Norwalk arrest.
He has a bond of $50,000 and is due in court on February 14.
