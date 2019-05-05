NORWALK, CT (WFSB) – A Norwalk Police officer was injured by a motorist who fled a traffic stop early Sunday morning, said police.
Police say Terrance Parker, 41, of Norwalk, struck an officer while fleeing a traffic stop on Wall Street around 12:38 a.m. on Sunday.
Parker was stopped by police after he drove through a red light at the intersection of Main Street and Wall Street. He made a right turn around the officer from the left turn only lane, said police.
Parker’s registration and license was suspended. The suspect fled after the officer told him his vehicle was being towed.
The officer was transported to Norwalk Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
According to police, Parker was apprehended on Boston Avenue in Bridgeport following a police pursuit. Westport Police, Connecticut State Police, and Bridgeport Police assisted in the pursuit.
Parker was arrested and charged with assault on a police officer, interfering with a police officer, operating under the influence of drugs or alcohol, operating under suspension, failure to obey traffic control, and failure to carry insurance.
Parker’s bond was set at $100,000. He is due in court on May 12th.
