NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - A man from Norwich exposed his genitals to children who were playing in a yard on Saturday, Police said.
Kyle White, 27, of Hamilton Avenue was arrested by Norwich Police and charged with public indecency, breach of peace, and risk of injury to, or impairing morals of children.
Children were outside playing in a yard on Maple Street when a man exposed his genitals, according to Police.
The children ran inside to tell their parents about the incident.
After hearing about the matter, the parents went outside and confronted White, who then ran.
White was followed by the parents, who eventually caught up with him, and demanded to see his personal identification.
Police said White gave the parents his ID, and fled on foot once again.
White was located by Norwich Police and arrested. He was held on a $50,000 cash bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.