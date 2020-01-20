NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Police in North Haven are investigating a vandalism incident where several cars were struck by BB guns.
The incident occurred around 4:50 a.m. on Saturday in the area of MacArthur Road.
Police said a gray or silver four-door sedan pulled up to various houses on the road and shot a BB/pellet gun from within the car, causing damage to side windows on four cars.
The cars that were damaged were parked in the roadways and in driveways.
Residents reported a total of 11 incidents of vandalism throughout the town.
Anyone with information about the suspect’s vehicle or the suspect is asked to contact North Haven police.
