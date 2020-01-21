FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- A 20-year-old from New York City is facing charges, accused of taking an inappropriate photo of a Sacred Heart University student without her consent.
The arrest of Nicholas Otto-Bernstein stems from an incident back in October when the female student reported to police that she believed she was the victim of a sexual assault.
The victim told police she was intoxicated and believes Otto-Bernstein had sexual intercourse with her without her consent.
Police said the victim also reported that a nude photo of her was circulated throughout the cellphone app Snapchat. She said the photo was also taken without her consent.
An investigation revealed that Otto-Bernstein took the photo and sent it to other students.
Police said they did not have probable cause to charge Otto-Bernstein with sexually assaulting the victim.
However, police were able to charge him with voyeurism, unlawful dissemination of an intimate image, and dissemination of voyeuristic material.
Otto-Bernstein turned himself in to the police department on Jan. 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.