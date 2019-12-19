WESTERLY, RI (WFSB) -- Rhode Island State Police one person has died and two others were injured in a shooting at an apartment building just over the border in Westerly.
The shooting happened Thursday morning at the Babcock Village apartments, according to CBS affiliate WPRI, on Cross Street.
The apartment building is listed as affordable housing for elderly and disabled.
It is unclear if a suspect is in custody at this time.
Westerly Hospital and all Westerly schools have been placed on lockdown.
As a precaution, North Stonington is under a 'shelter-in-place' mode, according to the superintendent. All after-school activities will go on as planned.
Several roads in the area are closed.
The area where this is unfolding is not far from the border. Connecticut State Police said troopers are covering the border and the town of Stonington.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
