PLYMOUTH, CT (WFSB) – State Police said one juvenile has died and another is in critical condition following a "disturbance" in Plymouth.
Police were called to a disturbance at 104 North Main Street around 7 p.m.
Two juveniles were located with serious injuries. One has been pronounced dead and the other was brought to Connecticut Children's Medical Center in Hartford where they are listed in critical condition.
The ages of the juveniles have not been released at this time.
State Police said this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.
Police did not say how the juveniles were injured or if anyone was in custody.
State police said the investigation is ongoing and the scene remains very active.
Channel 3 will provide updates as soon as they become available.
Perhaps the Keystone, I mean Plymouth, cops finally caught Buddy.
