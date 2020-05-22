NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – One man has died and two other were injured during a shooting in New Haven on Thursday afternoon.
Police responded to the area of Lloyd and Exchange Streets around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday for the report of a shooting.
Officers found a gunshot victim, later identified as Roberto Rivera, with a life-threatening gunshot wound to the head.
Rivera, 34, later died from his injuries.
A second victim came forward with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the hand. The 28-year-old victim was discharged from the hospital later that day.
Police said around 9:25 p.m., a third victim, a 20-year-old Waterbury man, was brought by a private car to Yale New Haven Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. He has since been discharged from the hospital.
Investigators believe the men were outside a convenience store or walking in the area when an unknown gunman began shooting.
Police believe this was a targeted incident.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact New Haven Police.
