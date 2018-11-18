PUTNAM, CT (WFSB)- A man is dead following a crash yesterday afternoon in Putnam.
Roland Marois, 70, of Rhode Island, died at UMass Hospital yesterday following injuries sustained from the crash.
The two-vehicle crash occurred on Route 44 near Tucker Hill Road. The road has reopened since the crash.
Raymond Breault, 94, of Rhode Island, was operating the other car involved. Breault is currently being treated for serious injuries at the hospital.
Police say Breault was driving east on Route 44 when he crossed the center line and struck Marois, who was driving west. The crash blocked both lanes.
Police are still investigating. Any witnesses are asked to contact State Police Troop D at 860-779-4900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.