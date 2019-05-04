PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) – One person is dead following a one-car crash early Saturday morning in Plainfield, said police.
Plainfield Police and the Moosup Fire Department responded to the crash around 2:40 a.m. on Sterling Road.
Police say that when crews arrived the vehicle was engulfed in flames. The flames were extinguished by the fire department.
Officials say that once the flames were extinguished, a deceased occupant was found in the vehicle.
The victim of the crash was unidentifiable because of the fire and the severity of the crash, said police.
The Connecticut Medical Examiner’s Office removed the deceased from the scene. Officials say a positive identification will be made at a later time.
Upon investigation, officials found the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Sterling Road and struck a large tree head-on. The car immediately caught on fire.
Anyone with information on the crash is urged to call the Plainfield Police Department at 860-564-0804.
