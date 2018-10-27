ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - One person is dead following a multi-vehicle crash on I-91 southbound in Enfield.
State police said the crash happened at Exit 47W around 2:30 this morning.
The right lane and Exit 47W are currently closed.
It is unclear at this time how many people were involved in the crash.
