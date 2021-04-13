BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A Branford neighborhood has reopened after a standoff between police and a barricaded person continues.
It all started unfolding just after 12 p.m. on Tuesday.
Police said they received reports of shots being fired in the area of Main Street and Cherry Hill road.
When officers arrived, heavy gunfire was coming from the upper floors of a business/apartment building.
Just before 7:30 p.m., Branford police confirmed the barricaded person was found dead inside the building.
Additional 911 calls reported that there was a gunshot victim nearby. That person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Around 7 p.m., state police said the area of Main Street is clear and the scene is safe with no further threat to the public.
No additional information has been released at this time and police said there are several crime scenes.
#CSPAdvisory The area of Main St in Branford is clear. The scene is safe with no further threat to the public. The ramp of Interstate 95 Exit 53 has been reopened.— CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) April 13, 2021
In addition to Connecticut State Police and the South Central Regional SWAT Team responding to the scene, so did members from New Haven's Emergency Service Unit.
Branford police said officers faced heavy gunfire when they responded to the scene on Tuesday, and were "pinned down until armored BearCat vehicles arrived."
At one point on Tuesday afternoon, multiple ambulances were seen with lights and sirens activated heading toward the scene.
Exit 53 off I-95 north was shut down, but has since reopened.
There is an active threat on Main St in Branford. CSP is assisting Branford PD. I95 Ex 53 is shut down. Anyone traveling in or around the area use alternate routes & avoid the area. The scene is active fluid & ongoing. Updates will provide will be provided when available— CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) April 13, 2021
A 16-year-old eyewitness said the shots were coming from the second floor of a home, which houses a hair salon on the bottom floor.
He was riding his bike on Main Street when he heard shouting and shots.
Some quick-thinking neighbors yelled at him to take cover.
“I was riding my bike over to the green and I saw the cop car in front of me turn around and the guy came out with his rifle, and the guys at Shelly's Garden Shop, pulled me inside and we were there for 15-20 minutes,” said Jacob Oslin, of Branford, He went on to say that an armored vehicle responded and took him and others away from the scene.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.