OXFORD, CT (WFSB) – Three people accused of stealing shopping carts full of items from an Oxford grocery store have been arrested.

Police said they are still looking for a fourth person involved.

The incident happened just after 6:30 a.m. on Nov. 9 at the Market 32 store on Oxford Road.

A viral video showed the suspects loading two vehicles outside with shopping carts full of items, like laundry detergent and paper towels.

The suspects left the store without paying for about $1,600 worth of items.

Once the cars were loaded, they were seen speeding away before police arrived.

On Thursday, police said they arrested three suspects who were identified as 36-year-old Brandy Quadrato, 44-year-old James Hill, and 51-year-old Nasif Amir Muhammad, all from New Haven.

Police said they were able to identify the suspects from several tips they received. Police also said the suspects were trying to sell the items they stole.

All three are facing charges, including fourth-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit fourth-degree larceny.

State police say despite no one calling 911 immediately when the thefts were happening, they did receive a lot of tips from people who watched the viral video. One of them gave police a New Haven housing complex where apparently Brandy lived.

Hill was able to post his bond, while Muhammad and Quadrato were already being held at Dept. of Corrections facilities on unrelated charges.

Records also show that these three suspects, and a fourth, might be connected to several similar crimes across the state, including in Wallingford, Clinton, Southington, Old Lyme and more.

The investigation remains ongoing.

All three suspects have criminal records, but Hill has the longest with 22 open cases in various courts. He's been arrested about 15 times just this year, many on robbery charges and a strangulation charge.