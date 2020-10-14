OXFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A mother from Oxford has been arrested after her 11-month old son died from a drug overdose.
Back in July, police were called to a home in Oxford for the report of a baby not breathing.
According to a police report, the medical examiner ruled the baby’s death was caused by acute intoxication due to the combined effects of fentanyl and morphine, with recent cocaine exposure.
During a search of the home, investigators found drug paraphernalia, heroin, and plastic baggies consistent with being used to package drugs.
Police arrested the child’s mother, 35-year-old Rebecca Dixon, on Tuesday and charged her with second-degree manslaughter.
