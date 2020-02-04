SHELTON, CT (WFSB) -- Shelton police arrested two men accused of firing gunshots out of a moving vehicle while intoxicated.
Last month, police were called to the area of Willoughby Road and Independence Drive on a complaint about shots being fired.
Officers responded and found numerous shell casings in the area.
They later arrested 31-year-old Michael White of Seymour and 27-year-old Kenneth Banks of Shelton.
Police said the two men had been drinking that night at area bars and were firing a gun on the way home.
Detectives seized all registered firearms from Banks and White, and additionally seized an unregistered banned assault rifle from White.
They were both arrested this week and charged with illegal discharge of a firearm, carrying a firearm under an intoxicating liquor, second-degree reckless endangerment, and second-degree breach of peace. White was also charged with illegal possession of an assault weapon.
They’re both expected to appear in court this month.
