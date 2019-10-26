PRESTON, CT (WFSB) -- A passenger in a vehicle was killed in a drive-by shooting in Preston this morning, according to State Police.
State Troopers were called to a drive-by shooting near Mohegan Pequot Bridge around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday.
The second vehicle involved in the shooting fled the scene, Police said.
The victim has not been identified, and Police have not released any information about a suspect.
The incident is currently under investigation.
