NORTH STONINGTON, CT (WFSB) – State police said a pedestrian died from injuries sustained in a hit-and-run in North Stonington on Tuesday.
Krystal Riske, 25, of Pawcatuck was hit around 8 p.m. while walking on the shoulder on Norwich Westerly Road at the Route 184 rotary.
Police said the driver fled the scene traveling westbound on Route 2.
The vehicle has damage to the side quarter panel, passenger headlight and is missing the passenger side mirror.
It is described as a mid-size SUV and might be gray.
The Life Star emergency helicopter responded to the scene.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Troop E in Montville at 860-848-6500.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates on this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.