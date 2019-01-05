NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle tonight suffered life-threatening injuries, according to New Haven Police.
The incident happened at 270 Foxon Boulevard around 7:20 p.m. near Walmart and Days Inn.
No further information was available from Police.
Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.