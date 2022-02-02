MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Police in Manchester are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Wednesday evening.
Authorities say the pedestrian was struck in the area of Hilliard Street and New State Road.
The victim was taken to Hartford Hospital, police said.
Manchester Police Lieutenant Ryan Shea says the Manchester Police Department Traffic Unit and the Metro Traffic Services Crash Reconstruction Team are responding.
