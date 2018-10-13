Manchester Police said a pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car on Saturday morning.
Officers responded to 269 West Middle Turnpike around 2:20 a.m.
A 23-year-old man was found unresponsive.
The victim was transported to Hartford Hospital.
Witnesses told Police that the pedestrian attempted to cross West Middle Turnpike and was struck by the vehicle.
The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene and cooperated with Police.
The incident is currently under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Moss at 860-533-8651.
