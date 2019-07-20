STRATFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Twelve people were injured in a two-car crash in Stratford on Saturday.
Stratford Police Department Captain Frank Eannotti told Channel 3 crews were called to Main Street at about 12 p.m. for a crash involving 2 minivans.
Those involved in the crash were taken to St. Vincent’s and Bridgeport Hospitals with serious injuries, said Capt. Eannotti.
Capt. Eannotti said the crash is under investigation.
This story is developing. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.