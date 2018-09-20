WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Waterbury police are investigating two people shot on Thursday evening.
According to police, the victims were shot in the area of Baldwin Avenue and Baldwin Street.
The victims suffered non life-threatening injuries.
There is no word on the suspect involved in the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call Waterbury Police.
