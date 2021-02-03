WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- West Hartford police are investigating after a person was found dead inside a burning car early Wednesday morning.
An officer noticed the car on fire around 4 a.m. in a parking lot on Kane Street.
The officer broke a window in an attempt to see inside the car, but it was fully engulfed.
After the fire department arrived and put the blaze out, a person was found dead in the driver’s seat.
Police said the investigation remains active, and anyone with information is urged to contact West Hartford police.
