BROOKFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- A Danbury man has died after being hit by a car in Brookfield Friday morning.
It happened a little before 9:30 a.m. on Whisconier Road, where a paving company was loading a piece of equipment off a trailer.
One of the workers, identified as 58-year-old Harold Trafton, was in the road when the car struck him.
He was taken to the hospital where he died.
The crash remains under investigation.
