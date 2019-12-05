SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- A person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in Southington Thursday morning.
Police said it happened in front of CVS on Main Street just before 9 a.m.
The area of Main Street and Old Turnpike Road was closed for a short time, but it has since reopened.
The fire department had previously reported the incident happened on Old Turnpike Road.
According to police, the person was on the sidewalk in front of CVS when they were hit by a car exiting the parking lot.
The person suffered non-life threatening injuries.
The incident remains under investigation.
