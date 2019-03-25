ORANGE, CT (WFSB) -- Police in Orange are investigating after a person was hit by a car on Derby Avenue Monday afternoon.
According to police, the westbound lanes of Derby Avenue, also known as Route 34, are closed near Sodom Lane.
Traffic is being rerouted down Baldwin Road for the time being.
The westbound lanes are expected to be closed for several hours.
Follow traffic updates in your area here.
Stay with Channel 3 as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.