ORANGE, CT (WFSB) -- Police in Orange are investigating after a person was hit and killed by a car on Derby Avenue on Monday afternoon.
According to Assistant Chief Max Martins, a 45-year-old man who was standing to the rear of his flatbed tractor-trailer truck on the westbound side of Derby Ave, also known as Route 34, was struck and killed by a 79-year-old woman who police said she drifted toward the truck.
Police said the woman careened into another car after the strike. The driver was uninjured.
Police said the truck was parked in the area after having delivered a large piece of construction equipment to the area. The man was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he passed. His name has not yet been released pending notification of the family.
The female driver was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital for treatment following the collision.
The westbound lane was closed for several hours as police investigated.
Police are encouraging those who witnessed the crash, or have any information, to call Lt. Raymond LaPlante of the Orange Accident Reconstruction Unit at 203-891-2130.
