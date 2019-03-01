NORTH BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) - One person is dead following a fire at a trailer in North Branford, according to police dispatch.
The fire was reported on Foxon Road around 12:45 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters said they located a fully-involved trailer.
Police said one person was pulled from the trailer's rear bedroom and taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital.
However, Channel 3 learned from police that the man passed away.
His identity has not been released.
The fire was knocked down by 1 a.m.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
