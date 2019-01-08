DEEP RIVER, CT (WFSB) -- State police investigating a robbery in Deep River on Tuesday evening.
Troopers said they responded to Main Street in Deep River at about 6:30 p.m. for reports that a person was robbed by three men.
Detectives from Central District Major Crimes are en route to assist state police.
This story is developing. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
