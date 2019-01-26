State Police closed Route 72 in New Britain after a person was struck by a car.
According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, Route 72 Westbound is closed near Exit 7 and the intersection of Route 9 Northbound for a crash involving a person.
The highway was closed on Saturday evening, just after 7 p.m., according to the CT DOT website.
Troopers said they are interviewing multiple drivers in the area for witnesses.
This story is developing. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
