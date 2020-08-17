GROTON, CT (WFSB) – Groton Police are investigating a plane that crashed into a home a Monday night.
Police said the plane crashed into a home on Ring Drive near Donna Drive around 10:30 p.m.
Groton police said two people were on board the plane when it crash. Both were brought to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
One man was inside the home, but was not injured.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Police said several homes in the area were evacuated in the area due to fuel leaking from the plane.
Groton police believe the plane was headed to Groton-New London Airport, but that is still under investigation.
No additional details were provided at this time.
Channel 3 has a crew on the scene and will provide updates as they become available.
