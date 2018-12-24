GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - State Police have identified a person who was killed in a wrong-way crash on Route 2 in Glastonbury this morning.
Christian Alvarez Villarini, 27, of Cleveland, Ohio, died from injuries sustained in a crash near Exit 9 around 4:30 a.m., Police said.
Police said Villarini was traveling westbound, and going the wrong way in the eastbound lanes when he collided head on with a tractor trailer.
Villarini was pronounced dead on scene.
The driver of the tractor trailer, George Bolsar, sustained minor injuries and was transported to Hartford Hospital.
According to Police, Villarini was driving a 1999 Toyota Solara.
The two left lanes are closed at this time.
