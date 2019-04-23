THOMASTON, CT (WFSB) - Thomaston police are searching for possibly two armed suspects who are tied to an active investigation.
Police said they are actively investigating an incident that occurred Tuesday morning near the intersection of Route 254, also known as Northfield Road, and Walnut Hill Road.
Police have not provided any additional details into what that incident was. However, at least two suspects are believed to have fled that scene.
The suspects are believed to be on foot and may be armed with BB guns that resemble real firearms.
Police are urging residents in town to lock both their homes and vehicles and report any suspicious active to the police department.
WFSB has a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates as they come into our newsroom.
