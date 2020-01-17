SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) -- Police in South Windsor are investigating after a balloon containing a powdery substance was found on a school bus.
The balloon was found by a student on a CREC school bus that was coming from East Hartford on Friday afternoon. It was wedged between a seat.
When the student pulled on the balloon, it released a powdery substance.
Later in the day police said the substance was deemed non-hazardous by the Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection.
Police and EMS officials were called to the scene to evaluate the student, who did not show any signs of medical distress.
