NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- People were asked to avoid the area around an ACES School in North Haven due to an investigation on Friday morning.
The area around the school, located at 88 Bassett Rd., was closed as a precaution, however it has since reopened.
On Friday morning, police said there was an active investigation underway regarding "suspicious activity" at the school.
Later in the day, police said the suspicious activity was the result of a prank.
No injuries were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.