BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) – Bridgeport police are investigating the shooting death of a pregnant woman early Monday morning.
Around 5:30 a.m., ShotSpotter activation was received on Washington Terrace.
When officers responded to the scene, two victims were found to have sustained gunshot wounds.
Both victims were brought to St. Vincent’s Medical Center.
A 22-year-old woman who was pregnant was shot multiple times and died from her injuries. Police identified her as Karla Bermudez.
A 23-year-old man sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is cooperating with police.
Bridgeport Police said at this time it is believed that both victims were sleeping in bed when multiple gunshots were fired into the house.
Two other adults were in the home at the time, but were not injured.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 203-581-5242.
