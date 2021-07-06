MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – A prisoner is facing more charges after police said he escaped from custody on Tuesday morning.
It happened just before 11 a.m. on West Main Street.
According to police, 23-year-old Dasmel Moore, of Meriden, had a fully extraditable warrant out of Florida.
He had just been picked up by a U.S. Corrections Agent and was scheduled to be returned to Polk County, Florida, when he somehow was able to get the back door of the transport vehicle he was in open and started to run.
At that time, Moore had been handcuffed in the front of his body and his handcuffs were secured to a belt wrapped around his waist, police said.
Officers were dispatched to the area and were able to locate Moore, who was seen riding a bicycle in the area of Colony and Washington streets. It’s unclear where he got the bike from.
He then ran into the Women & Families Center located at 169 Colony St. where he was taken into custody.
Moore was taken back to the Meriden Police Department where he was charged with first-degree escape, interfering, and second-degree breach of peace.
He was held on a $125,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on Wednesday morning.
Moore was also wanted for burglary of a dwelling and grand theft of a dwelling with a nationwide extradition warrant out of Polk County Florida.
