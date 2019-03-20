PUTNAM, CT (WFSB) -- Putnam police have charged a 53-year-old man with three counts of third-degree sexual assault.
The arrest comes after a lengthy investigation into multiple incidents of sexual assault reported by an 18-year-old female victim.
The incidents happened in 2014, police said.
Police arrested Steven Verrette. He’s being held on a $150,000 bond.
