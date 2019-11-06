HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Hartford police said it appears remains were taken from a grave at a local cemetery.
It happened at Agudas Achim Cemetery, at the intersection of Waverly Street and Tower Avenue.
Police said it appears to have happened a few days ago and that they were notified by a groundskeeper.
It was an older grave that was dug up.
Police said they are taking a look at surveillance footage from the area.
The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions are investigating.
Channel 3 has a crew headed to the scene. Stay tuned for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.