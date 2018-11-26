GRISWOLD, CT (WFSB) – Route 138 in Griswold has reopened following a deadly crash on Monday.
Route 138 was closed in both directions between Holly Drive and Latham Drive due to the one-car crash.
According to state police, one person died in the crash.
The victim's name will not be released until the next of kin has been notified.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
