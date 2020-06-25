SANDY HOOK, CT (WFSB) -- A 24-year-old is facing charges after being accused of making a threat toward law enforcement via social media.
Connecticut State Police arrested Alexander Hassinger, of Sandy Hook, after officers were notified about a threatening post on Twitter.
The post reportedly said “imma kill a cop today and when they ask me why I did it, imma tell them he was acting nervous and looked at me wrong."
State police were alerted to the post on Wednesday night by a resident in Virginia.
Hassinger was arrested at his home and was charged with second-degree breach of peace and first-degree harassment.
He was released on a $10,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on July 15.
(1) comment
This guy seems like a reeeal dandy
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.